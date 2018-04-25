Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON

Maple Avenue, 7800 block. Between midnight April 12 and 7:30 a.m. April 13. Wallet stolen from glove compartment of unlocked vehicle.

Maple Avenue, 7800 block. Between midnight April 12 and 3:30 p.m. April 13. Owners manual and coins stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Serpentine Road, 1500 block. 1:55 a.m. April 14. Computer stolen from a business.

Regester Avenue, 300 block. 3 p.m. April 16. Two juveniles arrested after breaking the door of a home in.

Delaware Avenue and Shealy Avenue. Midnight April 17. Armed robbery by three men.

Loch Bend Drive, 8700 block. 1 a.m. April 15. A man was punched and his cellphone was broken during an altercation in a parking lot.

Dulaney Valley Road, 800 block. 8:27 p.m. April 18. A known suspect stole cash from a mall kiosk.

Loch Bend Drive, 8700 block. 12:26 a.m. April 19. A woman was arrested while kicking and attempting to pry open the door to a hotel room.

Acorn Circle, unit block. Between 9:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. April 19. Michael Kors watches stolen from an unlocked apartment.

Loch Bend Drive, 8700 block. 9:30 p.m. April 19. A hotel employee heard people in a vacant room. Clothing and other artifacts found inside.

Dulaney Valley Road, 1000 block. 10 a.m. April 19. Wallet stolen from an unlocked dorm room and cards used at various locations in Baltimore City.

Putty Hill Avenue, 1200 block. 9:44 p.m. April 21. Two people were arrested after a woman encountered someone trying to get into the driver’s seat of her vehicle, before fleeing.

Acorn Circle, unit block. Between 5 p.m. April 20 and 2:50 a.m. April 21. Apartment broken into and ransacked. Condiments from refrigerator smeared over walls and carpets. Notes warned the previous tenant to “meet them or else.”

Joppa Road, 1600 block. 3:52 a.m. April 22. Burglary at a business. Glass door broken; cash stolen.

York Road, 7200 block. 6:08 a.m. April 22. A woman with teardrop tattoos on her face robbed a Royal Farms with a handgun. Cash stolen.

COCKEYSVILLE

York Road, 11200 block. 7:02 p.m. April 17. Attempted robbery. A suspect threatened to kill a cashier if she did not give him cigarettes, then punched her in the stomach.

Front Avenue, 1400 block. 8:20 p.m. April 17. A man called and threatened to bomb a building if he did not get money from a woman that works at the location.