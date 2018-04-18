Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON

Eddington Road, 8700 block. Between midnight April 1 and 6 p.m. April 12. Rear tag stolen from a parked vehicle.

Dulaney Valley Road, 1000 block. Between 11:30 a.m. April 7 and 8 a.m. April 8. Electronic equipment stolen from an unlocked dorm room at Goucher College.

Doxbury Road, 1500 block. Between 5 p.m. April 5 and 12:30 p.m. April 8. Padlock on shed cut off. Nothing stolen.

Edgewood Road, 1700 block. Between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. April 9. Gray 2012 Honda Civic stolen.

North Charles Street, 6500 block. Between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 11. License plates stolen off a vehicle in a GBMC garage.

Ellenham Road, 7800 block. Between 10 a.m. April 11 and 8:45 a.m. April 12. Car rummaged through and wallet, cards and clothing stolen. One stolen credit card was used at a Royal Farms store.

Ellenham Avenue, 7900 block. Between 10 p.m. April 11 and 10:50 a.m. April 12. A car was rummaged through. No damage and nothing stolen.

Ellenham Avenue, 7800 block. Between 10 p.m. April 11 and 6:55 p.m. April 12. Three vehicles were searched through. Change stolen.

Ridgecrest Court, 2000 block. Between 11:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. April 11. Cash and other property stolen from vehicles in a driveway.

Loch Raven Boulevard, 8700 block. 5:38 p.m. April 13. A man was delivering a pizza to men when one of them demanded he empty his wallet. The victim dropped the food and fled. Food stolen.

Susquehanna Avenue, 200 block. 6:50 p.m. April 13. Two women stole a white bichon-Shih Tzu mix named Lilac from a backyard.

COCKEYSVILLE

Greenspring Drive, 2000 block. Between noon February 16 and noon March 9. Chain-link fence cut; copper wire stolen. Late report.

Burton Avenue, 1400 block. Between noon April 5 and 1 p.m. April 12. Chain-link fence cut and copper grounding wire stolen.

Stryker Court, 2200 block. Between 6 p.m. April 11 and 8 a.m. April 12. Purse stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a driveway.

Stryker Court, 2200 block. Between 7 p.m. April 11 and 11:20 a.m. April 12. Cash stolen from two unlocked vehicles.

Chilhowie Court, unit block. Between 8 p.m. April 11 and 8 a.m. April 12. Vehicle rummaged through. Nothing stolen.

East Seminary Avenue, 500 block. 4 a.m. April 15. Burglary in the sunroom of a home. Nothing stolen.