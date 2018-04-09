Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON

Kirkwall Court, 8100 block. Between 9 a.m. April 1 and 12 p.m. April 7. Air compressor and generator stolen from a shed.

Joppa Road, 1600 block. 4:12 p.m. April 1. Two or three people entered a back lot and drove club carts around before climbing over a gate. Keys to club carts stolen.

Joppa Road, 1600 block. 7:09 p.m. April 2. Four people unhinged barbed wire on a fence and climbed over it, then climbed on machinery inside. Nothing stolen.

Lakeview Road, 6000 block. Between 8 p.m. April 3 and 9 a.m. April 4. Cash, wallet and cards stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Glen Keith Boulevard, 1500 block. Between 11:32 a.m. April 4 and 7:30 p.m. April 6. Snowblower stolen from a shed.

Putty Hill Avenue, 1400 block. 1:18 p.m. April 4. Ryobi WeedEater stolen from a shed.

Putty Hill Avenue, 1900 block. 1:40 a.m. April 6. White 2016 Ford Explorer stolen.

COCKEYSVILLE

Beaver Dam Road, 10200 block. 1:57 p.m. March 26. A man was arrested after stabbing another man with a knife and punching another man in the face.

Chetwood Circle, 1400 block. 12:45 a.m. April 3. Attempted burglary while the resident was home. Window damaged. No entry gained.

York Road, 1500 block. 7:30 p.m. April 4. A man was arrested after smashing a glass door to enter to a building that is under renovation.

Cinder Road, 100 block. 3:07 a.m. April 5. Cash stolen from a vehicle.