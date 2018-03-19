News Maryland Baltimore County Towson

Towson crime logs

Libby Solomon
Contact ReporterTowson Times

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

Towson area:

Susquehanna Avenue, 100 block. Between noon March 10 and 4:25 p.m. March 12. A Baltimore County officer lost his police badge.

Washington Avenue, 500 block. Between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. March 14. Burglary in an office. Laptops and power cords stolen.

Cockeysville area:

Old Providence Way, 10000 block. 3:10 p.m. March 13. Man arrested after trespassing and then attacking and injuring the responding police officer.

E. Timonium Road, unit block. 1:32 a.m. March 15. Robbery at Royal Farms. Cigarettes stolen.

