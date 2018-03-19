Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

Towson area:

Susquehanna Avenue, 100 block. Between noon March 10 and 4:25 p.m. March 12. A Baltimore County officer lost his police badge.

Washington Avenue, 500 block. Between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. March 14. Burglary in an office. Laptops and power cords stolen.

Cockeysville area:

Old Providence Way, 10000 block. 3:10 p.m. March 13. Man arrested after trespassing and then attacking and injuring the responding police officer.

E. Timonium Road, unit block. 1:32 a.m. March 15. Robbery at Royal Farms. Cigarettes stolen.