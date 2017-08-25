Quick response to member's heart attack sparks CPR training at Cockeysville swim club

Joe Harsel was watching his son's swim meet at the Springdale Swim Club, in Cockesysville, on a humid July 15. Watching his 18-year-old son swim is a normal activity for Harsel.

But what happened next was anything but normal.

Shortly after getting up to head to the club's concession stand, the 51-year-old Cockeysville man had a heart attack and fell to the ground just short of the pool steps.

"I'd been playing tennis on the courts earlier and I just collapsed," Harsel said Aug. 22. "Thankfully, I collapsed in front of a parent from a visiting team."

That parent happened to be paramedic Jim Radcliffe, of Severna Park, who was standing 30 feet away when Harsel lost consciousness.

Radlcliffe, who is also an advanced life support program trainer for Maryland fire departments, immediately started CPR, ventilated Harsel's airway and called for an automatic external defibrillator, or AED, which swim clubs are mandated to have on-site. AEDs are portable devices used to treat sudden cardiac arrest by emitting electric shocks to restart the heart.

Meanwhile, club member Shannon Nelson, a nurse at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, and at least four other nurses, including Radcliffe's wife, helped perform CPR on Harsel, using a two-minute timer to take turns performing compressions.

Another member brought over the AED and the group was able to sustain Harsel until an ambulance arrived 30 minutes later.

"These people were highly trained and that's why he's alive," Harsel's wife, Carol Harsel said, calling the combination of skill and circumstance "miraculous."

The couple also has three more sons, ages 20, 24 and 26.

Joe Harsel's close encounter has prompted the club to offer emergency training in CPR and the use of an AED to its members and the public on Monday, according to club manager Cari Hummel. The class will be held from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the club.

Participants are invited to enjoy an ice cream sundae with Harsel and learn how to potentially save another person's life, Hummel said.

"This event will be a celebration of a life saved, but we also want to use it as a way to stress the importance of knowing CPR and having an AED in public facilities," Hummel said.

The Heartsaver CPR AED course, which will be offered by Heart to Beat LLC, will teach participants to perform CPR and use an AED, according to instructor Scott Kuhlman. The Phoenix, Md.-based company offers CPR, lifeguarding and other safety training.

"We try to make the class fun," Kulhman said. "Everybody knows what they're doing and leaves feeling really good about it."

Heartsaver CPR AED is a video-based, instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use. According to the American Heart Association, participants also learn infant CPR and how to relieve choking using heart association techniques.

No medical training is required and everyone who completes the discounted $45 class will receive a two-year, AHA-approved CPR certification card.

The more people who are trained to respond to emergency situations, the more likely it becomes that lives will be saved, said Kuhlman, an emergency medical service officer and captain in the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Company, in Phoenix.

According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of cardiac arrest victims die, often because bystanders don't know how to start CPR or are afraid they'll do something wrong if they attempt it.

"Courses like these are invaluable because they teach life-saving skills to so many and give people the confidence to act in an emergency," said Kerry Johnston, the heart association's Greater Maryland Region spokeswoman, adding that the course can also be used to meet job and regulatory requirements.

Radcliffe agreed.

"The fact that he went down where he went down — we were able to get to him right away and start CPR, ventilating with an airway before his heart stopped, [and] had an AED on him within seconds … That made the difference in Joe's life."

Harsel still doesn't remember much of the day's events, but said he is "extremely grateful" that so many medical professionals were ready to assist. By taking the course, he hopes more people will be ready to respond to others in case of an emergency.

"This was an event that you can't plan for or be ready for, but the other people there were already ready and I'm really glad they were," Harsel said.

Those interested in being trained can sign up at the Springdale Swim Club front desk or visit http://hearttobeatllc.com/registrationlist.html.