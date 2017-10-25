Two eateries and a consulting firm to open in Towson Commons

The downtown Towson shopping center, Towson Commons, has secured three new tenants.

Two restaurants and an accounting firm will join women's clothing store Boho Nation, a CVS pharmacy, Brown Rice Korean Grill, Chipotle and LA Fitness at the Pennsylvania Avenue center, according to announcements on the companies’ websites and public records.

Towson Commons Retail LLC — a venture of Baltimore-based MFI Realty and Bethesda-based Woodmont Properties — bought 115,000 square feet of the struggling Towson Commons building in November 2015.

The company does not comment on incoming or prospective tenants, instead preferring individual stores to handle their media inquiries, according to MFI Realty officials.

Owings Mills-based Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC will move the headquarters of its business consulting and accounting firm to a 14,000 square-foot-space in Towson Commons, according to a July announcement on its website. The new headquarters will open in the center’s mezzanine by December.

Insomnia Cookies, a New York-based chain of bakeries that specializes in delivering warm cookies, will open at 401 York Road in late fall, according to spokeswoman Maggie Zelinka. The opening date will be announced on Insomnia’s social media accounts, according to a company news release.

The cookie shop, known for late hours and locations near college campuses, also has locations in College Park and Charles Village, Fells Point and Federal Hill in Baltimore City. The Towson location will serve such cookie flavors such as Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, and S’mores Deluxe for carry-out and delivery, according to its news release.

“We are excited to open our location in the Towson area,” Zelinka said in an Oct. 26 email. “We chose Towson because of the community feel the town holds. We already have locations in two Maryland cities, so Towson was our next step.”

Meanwhile, C&R Pub will open as a second iteration of Cowboys & Rednecks “honky-tonk” bar, formerly of Federal Hill, in the former Paolo's Ristorante site, on the first floor of Towson Commons.

The bar submitted its liquor license application Oct. 24 for 1 Pennsylvania Ave., according to officials of the Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners.

“It was a real blow to the community when [Paolo's Ristorante] closed up,” said Nancy Hafford, executive director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce. “This is very exciting,” she added, speaking of C&R Pub’s plans.

The announcements are one more sign of downtown Towson’s continuing redevelopment, Hafford said. The food establishments join the nearby Nacho Mama’s restaurant, whose original location is in Canton, as Baltimore City-area businesses choosing to open in downtown Towson, she added.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Republican who represents Towson, said the announcements are a welcome change, as the shopping center was “emptying out” when he was first ran for Baltimore County Council in 2010.

“I am happy that this important development is now on the rebound,” Marks said Oct. 25.