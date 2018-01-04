West Towson resident nominated for Baltimore County commission

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks has recommended West Towson resident Margaret Willis King to the Baltimore County Human Relations Commission board of directors.

The 15-member board, seven of whom are volunteers, governs the commission, which enforces anti-discrimination laws under Title 29 of the Baltimore County Code in the areas of education, employment, finance, housing and public accommodation, according to Marks.

Board members are appointed by Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, with each of the seven county council members nominating a representative to the commission.

“In selecting a representative for this commission I wanted someone who demonstrates high character and a concern for the community and preferably has a legal background,” Marks, a Republican who represents Towson, said in Dec. 29 statement.

King—known to friends, family and volunteer groups as Peggy—is a practicing civil attorney in the office of Danoff & King in Towson.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Maryland in 1984 and graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1989. In 1996, she moved to the West Towson house she still calls home.

She has served as president of the Morningside Community Association since 2009 and also has volunteered at Trinity Episcopal Church, the Surprise Shop of Trinity Church, Towson High School, Dumbarton Middle School, Rodgers Forge Elementary School and Boy Scout Troop 729.

“I am honored to have been chosen for this appointment and thank Councilman David Marks for nominating me,” King said. “I will do my best for the citizens of Baltimore County.”

King will serve a two-year term, starting immediately.