Comic books take the spotlight at county libraries Saturday

Comic books will take center stage tomorrow at the Baltimore County Public Library's Comic Book Day.

The annual event, which will be held at library branches countywide Saturday — including the Towson branch — features free comic books for children, along with comic-themed crafts and other activities.

"This is the first time that all [library] branches are participating," said BCPL spokeswoman Erica Palmisano. "We're pretty excited about it. We always have kids and some staff who dress up."

School-aged children who visit the libraries between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. will receive a free comic book courtesy of Collectors Corner, a store that sells comics, games, toys, magazines and collectibles. while supplies last.

Collectors Corner donates the books to the event in the hope that they widen people's perceptions of what comic books are about, said the store's Baltimore manager, Bryan Levy.

"If you haven't ever looked at comics before, it's not just superheroes," Levy said. "There's something for everybody."

Craft activities will include Cartooning 101, along with do-it-yourself comic book strip classes at the Loch Raven branch and do-it-yourself magnets and buttons made from comic book pages at the Owings Mills, Essex and White Marsh branches.

The Cockeysville branch will feature a live performance with pro-wrestling style characters, storytelling and improvised commentary, while the Parkville branch will offer a make-your-own-slime workshop.

The library's selection of graphic novels and comics also will be available to check out at all 18 branches, Palmisano said.

"It's just going to be a fun family day to talk comics with people at the library and fellow comic lovers," she added. "We're excited about having interesting, exciting programs for kids and reminding people of all the great things we offer."