Towson High’s literary magazine wins national award

Towson High’s Colophon is among three Baltimore County Public Schools’ literary magazines to be recognized by a national association of English teachers for their work in 2017.

The Colophon magazine was one of 26 magazines to receive the Highest Award as part of the 2017 Program to Recognize Excellence in Student Literary Magazines, according to a BCPS news release.The contest is sponsored by the National Council of Teachers of English, an organization devoted to improving the teaching and learning of English and language arts, according to its website.

This year’s competition drew entries from 372 magazines. The contest is open to all secondary and middle schools throughout the United States, Canada, the Virgin Islands and American schools abroad.

According to BCPS, this is the 16th time Towson High has received the award from the organization since 1994.

To win the Highest Award, magazines must earn more than 91 points in the first round of judging by state and national judges. They are later displayed at the NCTE’s national convention and judged by the competition’s advisory committee. Franklin High School’s Junto and Randallstown High School’s Impulse were also honored with Excellent Awards for scoring between 81 to 90 points.

Colophon is edited by Towson High students Anna Henderson, Morgan Hylton, Hannah Weinstein and Rosemary Wommell, according to the news release. Its faculty advisers are Noah Belt, Nick Busselman and Andrew Freeburger.

“Our student staff and editors have worked hard and what they pull off on a yearly basis is both humbling to be a part of and a testament to the continued creativity and dedication of Towson’s student body,” Busselman said in a statement.