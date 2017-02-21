College fair returns to CCBC Catonsville, Essex

Baltimore County Public Schools and the Community College of Baltimore County are teaming up again this year for College Fair 2017, to be held at the Essex and Catonsville campuses of the college March 7 and 8.

The fair, which includes 130 institutions, will be held March 7 at the Essex campus and March 8 in Catonsville. On both campuses the fair will be held in the school's wellness center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Last year, the event drew nearly 2,000 people, according to Norma O'Connell, administrative assistant to the director of admissions at CCBC. About 900 came to the event at Essex, and 1,000 to the Catonsville campus.

Each year more than 500 institutions, including a variety of private and public schools, as well as military schools, are invited to the fair, and the first 130 to respond get in, as space is limited, O'Connell said.

Students receive a list of schools at the event and can get information from college officials, O'Connell said.

The event is free and open to the public.

"It is an excellent variety, for students to get an idea of what they're looking for," O'Connell said.

School system officials encourage students to attend the fair, said Hope Baier, BCPS' coordinator for the Office of School Counseling.

"It's just a nice first exposure to college," she said, adding that if students already are looking at other schools, the fair can help them add possibilities to their list.

For more information on the fair contact CCBC at 443-840-4894.