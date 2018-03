Jen Rynda / BSMG

Kids take off at the start of the egg hunt during Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Department's annual Eggstravaganza in Cockeysville on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Kids take off at the start of the egg hunt during Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Department's annual Eggstravaganza in Cockeysville on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Jen Rynda / BSMG)