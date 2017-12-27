Baltimore County sets new rules for Christmas tree disposal

Baltimore County has changed its Christmas tree disposal procedures.

Starting this season, the Baltimore County Bureau of Solid Waste Management will pick up trees from garbage collection areas, including alleys, when possible. The department previously collected trees from in front of homes, according to office assistant Tiffany Turner.

“This year, we’re doing things a little differently and asking residents to put their trees where their trash gets picked up,” Turner said

The change comes in response to resident requests and will improve “operational efficiency,” according to a Baltimore County news release.

Residents are asked to follow the usual rules when setting out their trees to be recycled this year; no artificial trees will be collected and trees must be free of lights, decorations, tinsel, bags and tree stands.

County officials will pick up trees over a two-week period starting Jan. 15. The trees must be set out no later than Jan. 20 to ensure collection.

Turner said the Christmas trees will be picked up in standard trash and recycling trucks and delivered to the Eastern Sanitary Landfill Solid Waste Management Facility, in White Marsh, where they are turned into mulch that is available to county residents free of charge.

Baltimore County residents who live in an apartment or condominium should follow their complex rules when recycling their Christmas trees, county officials said.

Christmas trees may also be taken to any one of the county’s three trash and recycling drop-off facilities in White Marsh, Cockeysville and Halethorpe starting this week.

Visit the county’s Bureau of Solid Waste Management website or call 410-887-2000 for directions.