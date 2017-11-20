Parkville woman charged with filing false report of Towson carjacking, robbery

Baltimore County Police have charged a 46-year-old Parkville woman they say filed a false report of an attempted armed carjacking at the Towson Town Center last week.

Pamela Davis, 46, of Parkville, was charged Nov. 16 with two counts of giving a false statement to an officer, according to the Maryland Judiciary Case Search.

Officials said that a woman called police at around 5:40 p.m. Nov. 14 to report an armed robbery and attempted carjacking at the Towson mall.

The call prompted the department to call in air support, K9 units and additional ground support in an attempt to locate the suspects. Towson University — which tweeted a note of caution to students — and mall police were also alerted to the robbery, according to police.

The woman reported that as she exited the mall Nov. 14 she saw two black men in black ski masks lurking among the parked cars, and that the men demanded that she turn over her vehicle to them, police said. She also told investigators that she believed the men had a handgun but that she didn't specifically see a gun, according to police.

The woman told investigators that she refused to give the men her car keys and gave them her purse instead, which they took before fleeing on foot, police said.

An investigation determined that no carjacking occurred, police said, adding that the woman’s description of the events in the parking lot changed in that she later told investigators that the men had pointed a handgun at her and demanded money.

Surveillance video showed the woman driving onto the mall lot and parking, but never leaving her vehicle before driving back out of the lot just prior to reporting the alleged crime, police said.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Davis.

Her trial is set for Jan. 16 in Baltimore County District Court, in Towson.