Chamber to 'toast' Towson with new community awards series

The Towson Chamber of Commerce has announced a new awards series dedicated to recognizing those who make Towson a better place to live.

The Toast of the Town will highlight companies and people that helped Towson grow over recent years from “a sleepy community into a vibrant urban town that welcomes change and diversity,” according to chamber executive director Nancy Hafford.

Awards will go to people and companies that have supported Towson in a range of ways — from building to providing inspiration.

“There’s been so much growth and positive energy,” Hafford said. “We make it happen and go on to the next [event], but the real reason our community has grown in a positive way is the people, and we want to recognize that.”

Chamber board president Tim Bojanowski said the awards will also offer a venue to celebrate Towson.

The chamber will present the awards on April 14 at a cocktail reception at the corporate headquarters of Stanley Black & Decker in Towson.

A two-hour ceremony will feature mini-documentaries of each of the winners, who will receive a wine glass trophy to toast their achievement, Bojanowski said.

“Most of the headlines are focused on negativity and this is a chance to call out the people who are doing their part to focus on Towson,” he said, adding that the categories cover “all the pieces of the puzzle.”

Nominations will be accepted in the six categories of Build, Lead, Serve, Inspire, Innovate and Host.

Construction firms, public officials, health care professionals, educators, inventors and restaurants are all up for nomination.

A committee of chamber members will vote on the final selections, but nominations are accepted through Jan. 15 at https://www.towsonchamber.com/toast-of-the-town/. The nomination form on the website includes a section to explain why the nominee should be chosen.