Towson-area Catholic girls schools ready to welcome Seton Keough students

Two Towson-area all-girls Catholic schools are streamlining the admissions process for students from Seton Keough High, an Arbutus school that will close next year.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore announced in October that Seton Keough, along with two other schools, will be shut next spring in the wake of declining enrollment and the need to make expensive facilities upgrades.

Girls from Seton Keough have expressed interest in two Towson-area schools — Mercy High School and Notre Dame Preparatory School, according to officials from those schools.

While both schools are taking steps to make the application process easier, they are not guaranteeing admission for all students who want to transfer from Seton Keough, but have agreed to honor Seton Keough's tuition rate for the next school year if it lower than that school's tuition.

Two schools serving students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade — St. Thomas Aquinas School in Hampden and John Paul Regional School in Woodlawn — are also closing.

It is too soon to say how, or if, schools in the Towson area will be impacted by those closures, as students are still in the process of applying to schools in the area, said Sean Caine, a spokesman for the archdiocese.

Caption Dave Sinclair talks about life with solar power Catonsville resident Dave Sinclair talks about the solar power system he has at his home. Catonsville resident Dave Sinclair talks about the solar power system he has at his home. Caption Mid Atlantic Youth Ballet founder talks ballet, The Nutcracker Nadia Letnaunchyn of the Mid Atlantic Youth Ballet in Towson discusses the importance of ballet and of the holiday classic The Nutcracker to her. Nadia Letnaunchyn of the Mid Atlantic Youth Ballet in Towson discusses the importance of ballet and of the holiday classic The Nutcracker to her.

"It looks like, from what we can tell, the vast majority of students will stay in the Catholic school system," Caine said.

There are 66 Catholic schools with 23,000 students in the region, including schools such as Mercy High School, which is independent of the archdiocese, Caine said.

Jane Ponton, director of communications at Seton Keough, said the school has been working with all area Catholic schools to find a place for 43 freshman, 50 sophomores and 46 juniors.

Students are currently making decisions about where they would like to go and applying, she said in an email.

"The hope is that everyone will know by the end of January," Ponton said.

Mercy, just south of the Baltimore City line near Towson, created a Mercy Welcome Team to help students make a smooth transition if they are admitted.

The students are still required to submit an application, which would include a transcript and test scores, though the application fee of $37 has been waived. Typically Mercy would not accept students looking to transfer for their senior year, but they will accept qualified rising seniors from Seton Keough.

Academic requirements for acceptance aren't standardized, according to Director of Communications Tess Veloso. Some students may perform poorly on tests but do well in the classroom, so students are considered on a case-by-case basis.

The acceptance rate for incoming freshmen at the school is about 65 percent, Veloso said, though that rate won't reflect the acceptance of Seton Keough students, she said.

Mercy's Welcome Team includes athletic, counseling, enrollment, academic and other representatives. In addition to reviewing applications, the team will help students transfer credits, navigate the financial aid process and arrange visit days, among other tasks.

Mercy's tuition rate is $14,275 a year. Seton Keough's ranges from $13,500 to $17,600, according to the school's website. Seton Keough girls transferring to Mercy will be allowed to match their current tuition, if it is lower than $14,275, to attend Mercy, Veloso said.

So far about 60 families have expressed interest in Mercy, according to President Mary Beth Lennon. About 300 students attend Mercy now.

The school had a table just for Seton Keough students at an open house Nov. 12, and will offer additional days to visit the school this year for the students.

Officials are also anticipating the needs of the students who may attend Mercy next year, according to Veloso.

For example, the school's Director of College Counseling Kristy Cummings said she plans on working with juniors at Seton Keough to make sure those students get letters of recommendation for college admissions from teachers before the school closes.

Otherwise, the students would need to rely on letters from new teachers at Mercy, who would not know them as well.

That was a problem for the nine students who came to Mercy in 2009, after the closure of Towson Catholic High School that same year.

While the Archdiocese announced the closure of Seton Keough nearly a year in advance, the Towson Catholic closure was announced the July before the new school year, leaving seniors who were applying to college without easy access to former teachers.

"I'll tell you right now, none of these Seton Keough kids are going to fall through the cracks," Veloso said.

Mercy also wants to make sure it respects the traditions of Seton Keough, according to Lennon.

For example, some students from that school wear pins on their uniforms, marking participation in activities, sports, clubs and organizations, such as the National Honor Society. Those students will be allowed to wear those pins with their Mercy uniforms.

Lennon also said students moving to Mercy from Seton Keough will find some similar academic programs. Both schools offer a nationwide biomedical engineering program, Project Lead the Way, according to Lennon, so students enrolled in that program at Seton Keough could continue it at Mercy.

Mercy also has a signature arts program — Seton Keough has a strong arts program as well, according to Lennon. Mercy has two professional performing arts companies in residence, the Hunt Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Charm City Players.

The welcome team will also work with students to transfer credits between schools, ensuring the students graduate on time.

Mercy would like students from Seton Keough to apply by Dec. 8 so the school can project how many students will transfer. After Dec. 8, the school will continue accepting applications for all transfer students including those from Seton Keough, Lennon said. The Dec. 8 deadline is the help the school plan, and to give families from Seton Keough a timely answer on their status.

"Depending on the number [of students] we end up accepting we'll look at staffing to make sure our class sizes continue to be at the levels we like," Lennon said.

The school has one instructor per 12 students.

At Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson, Director of Admissions and Enrollment Management Maureen Cannon said the school has had inquiries from about 10 Seton Keough families.

Notre Dame is about a 30-minute drive from Seton Keough — that distance is likely a reason why they have not had many inquiries, Cannon said.

Notre Dame is holding a shadow day for Seton Keough students and considering the needs of Seton Keough students and their families, she said.