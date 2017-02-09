Police warn community of recent burglaries, vehicle thefts in Towson precinct

Baltimore County police have stepped up patrols in Hillendale and the neighborhoods off Loch Raven Boulevard after several burglaries and vehicle-related thefts occurred in the area this week, according to an email Capt. Jay Landsman, commander of the Towson Precinct, sent to community leaders Tuesday.

In the message, Landsman encouraged people to call 911 immediately to report suspicious activity. He also offered crime prevention tips, urging residents to remove all keys from their vehicles, lock their vehicles and take other preventive measures, such as using porch lights and deadbolt locks to deter burglars.

"The goal for the police and the community is to frustrate the criminals to the point that they no longer find our area desirable," Landsman said in the message. "We can do this through practical preventive measures, preventive patrols and by arresting suspects when these incidents occur."

Landsman sent the message after what he described as three cat burglaries occurred in the area.

Between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7:58 a.m. Monday someone stole a television, a purse and the keys to a Toyota Corolla from a house in 1700 block of Weston Avenue. The residents awoke Monday morning to a cold house and discovered their back door open and a living room window ajar.

At 3:38 a.m. Tuesday, a woman in the 1500 block of Cottage Lane was awakened by the sound of glass breaking. She screamed when she saw a man climbing through her dining room window, causing the man to flee.

A little more than an hour later, in the 1600 block of Feldbrook Road, residents woke to find that a woman's purse had been rummaged through and that two vehicles had been stolen, along with the keys to the vehicles, according to Landsman.

Overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday a fourth burglary in a different neighborhood was reported, which police believe is related to the other crimes, according to Landsman, who sent an email with additional information on the crime to community leaders Wednesday afternoon.

In the 100 block of Greenbriar Road, a victim awoke at 7:30 a.m. to find a purse missing. Several incidents also occurred in neighborhoods along York Road in which items were stolen from vehicles, Landsman added.

In addition, six auto thefts have occurred this week in the area covered by the Towson precinct, Lt. Brandon Rogers, assistant commander at the precinct, said Wednesday. In four of those thefts the keys were left in the vehicle, according to Rogers.

Landsman's message urged residents not to leave keys or other valuables in vehicles.

"Together, we can put some real pressure on these suspects," he said.