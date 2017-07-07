Antique cars on display at Fire Museum in Lutherville on Saturday

Antique car lovers are invited to a special event at the Fire Museum of Maryland, in Lutherville, on Saturday.

The museum's free, annual Antique Car Show will be held in its front parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Antique and custom cars, motorcycles and police and military vehicles will be on display, according to Amy Landsman, the museum's membership director.

"The car show has taken place on our front parking lot for at least 10 years," Landsman said. "We get different cars every year."

Typically, about 60 vehicles owned by members of the Chesapeake Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America and other Baltimore County-area owners are on display, Landsman said. The event does not take pre-registrations, so participation is usually decided by the weather.

"It's primarily older cars and primarily more than 25 years old and American but [the show is] open to anything," Chesapeake Region activities director Phil Hack said. "Someone came in a French Citroen last year, so you never know."

Hack, who said he has not decided which of his antique vehicles he will bring to the show, owns a 1966 Triumph TR4, a 1962 Chevrolet Corvair and a 1963 Ford Thunderbird.

Hack said his vehicles are always open for children to explore.

"Some people have cars that they prefer not be touched," Hack said. "If kids wants to climb in my car or truck? Have at it."

The free event is open to the public, but the museum will also open for regularly scheduled exhibits with paid admission. The Fire Museum of Maryland features more than 40 pieces of antique fire equipment and a 1938 Mack fire truck.

The museum is at 1301 York Road.