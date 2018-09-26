Towson University launching scholarship in honor of slain Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio

Towson University is raising money to start a scholarship endowment in the name of slain Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio, according to university officials.

The Amy Sorrells Caprio Scholarship Endowment honors Caprio, a Towson University graduate and four-year veteran of the police department.

Caprio, 26, who worked out of the Parkville Precinct, was killed after being run over non May 21 while responding to a Perry Hall home invasion. Four teenagers have been indicted in relation to her death, with a trial scheduled for April 2019 according to court records.

“With the unfortunate passing of Officer Caprio, there were a good number of members of the greater Baltimore community looking to be able to have some sort of mechanism for honoring her, paying tribute to her,” said Todd Langenberg, associate vice president for development at Towson University.

Knowing that Caprio and her husband, Tim Caprio, were both Towson graduates, Langenberg said some alumni and family members of Caprio reached out and asked the university to start a fund.

The idea for a scholarship came from Caprio’s family and friends, Sarah Metzgar, the school’s director of major gifts, said.

“They wanted something long-term and a little more tangible than just general memorial gifts,” Metzgar said. “They wanted to go the scholarship route, impacting students’ lives through scholarships.”

Caprio’s family declined to be interviewed through a spokesperson, citing the upcoming trial of the teenagers accused of killing Caprio.

Caprio’s husband, however, wrote on Facebook last week: “I met Amy in our research methods class while at Towson.I am very honored that Towson University has started an endowment for a memorial scholarship in Amy's name.”

To honor Caprio’s service, the scholarship will be open to first responders and their immediate families, Metzgar said, saying preference will be given to students whose family members were killed in the line of duty, as well as those with financial need.

The goal is to raise $25,000 to put in an endowment fund, Metzgar said, saying they are reaching out to donors and are looking to host a fundraiser in the spring. Eventually, an annual scholarship will be awarded using the interest from that fund, which will exist “in perpetuity,” she said.

Metzgar and Langenberg said in addition to endowment funding, the school is also seeking short-term donations in order to start awarding scholarships before the endowment starts earning interest. If they raise enough, Langenberg said a scholarship could be awarded as soon as Fall 2019.

The fund is accepting donations at https://towsonuniversity.givingfuel.com/amy-sorrells-caprio-scholarship-endowment.

