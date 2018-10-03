At final Baltimore County high school capacity input session, stakeholders say they still want more info

To reduce overcrowding in its high schools, Baltimore County can move school district borders. It can build new, larger schools or add to old ones and it can expand magnet programs, to get students to move to less-crowded schools voluntarily.

Sage Policy Group CEO Anirban Basu presented these three combinations of those solutions to a crowd of more than 50 people Tuesday night at Loch Raven High School at the final public input session in a study of how best to address the county’s 1,700-seat shortfall in high schools projected for 2027.

But community members, asked to give feedback on the three scenarios, said the scenarios Sage Policy Group presented did not address some critical questions: Which borders would move? Which magnet programs would be added?

“We don’t have the data to make judgments,” said Dennis McCarthy, of Towson. The Idlewylde resident said the graphics Basu presented did not show whether his two young sons when they get older would still be assigned to Towson High School under the proposals.

“I want him to go to Towson High,” McCarthy said. “If I have to move again, I will. But not everyone can afford to do that.”

The scenarios presented also did not consider which magnet programs would be implemented, nor did they talk about the quality of the school’s teachers and administrators, McCarthy said.

Shaveta Sharma, of Lutherville, said she would like to see a renovation to Towson High School, where her son is slated to attend after he finishes at Ridgely Middle School. But that renovation, she said, should come alongside investing in staff.

The study has already been expanded once. Over the summer, Sage Policy Group presented seven scenarios that addressed overcrowding alone. After receiving community feedback, the consulting firm switched gears to consider facility conditions as well and narrowed the options to three.

The new scenarios, all posted on the Baltimore County Public Schools website, cost between $590 million and $628 million — far more on average than the initial seven scenarios, which cost between $275M and $617M.

Those higher costs, Basu said at the meeting, reflect the results of a survey which showed county residents are willing to pay more in taxes for better schools.

David Harriman, of Timonium, said Tuesday he would agree to a tax increase for schools because “it’s important.”

Those higher costs would bring a new building for Towson High in all three scenarios. Dulaney High and Lansdowne High would get new buildings in two of the three proposals.

But the details of those changes remain scarce. Basu explained that adding detailed information on each capacity project and redistricting proposal would be overwhelming to community members, making the scenario graphics illegible.

Some said without those details, however, that the community cannot make an informed decision.

“We don’t have enough data to know what the ideal scenario would be,” said Phoebe Evans-Letocha, a vocal advocate for an overcrowding solution that keeps Towson High School small.

Evans-Letocha questioned the enrollment projections, saying she believes they could be higher than anticipated, and said she wants to see more information about how Towson High School’s 27-acre site could hold a 2,000-seat school.

Yara Cheikh, an advocate for a new Dulaney High School building, said she would like to see scenarios with specific costs for each capital project, to make sure the projects would adequately address student needs.

Cheikh also took issue with the scenario that proposes a renovation for Dulaney High, because a renovation has already been rejected by the community and school board.

“Why would we move backwards?” Cheikh asked.

Sage Policy Group will tweak the three proposals based on community input, including an online survey that will be open until Oct. 7. The company will submit its final recommendations to the Baltimore County Board of Education in December, Basu said.

