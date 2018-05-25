Marks outpaces Baltimore County council seat rivals in campaign fundraising, spending

One month before the June 26 primary, Baltimore County Councilman David Marks is outspending his opponents in District 5. In fact, in the most recent filings, Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, is the only candidate who reported any spending at all.

Marks’ campaign reported spending more than $53,000 between Jan. 11 and May 15 this year. The largest portion of that spending — about $28,000 — went to direct mailing purchases.

During the same period, Marks, who represents the council district stretching from Towson through Perry Hall, raised more than $40,000.

Every other candidate in the race spent and raised less than $1,000 in that same period, according to filings.

The incumbent’s only Republican opponent in the primary, Jay Payne, did not file a detailed campaign disclosure, instead signing an affidavit declaring that his campaign had received and spent less than $1,000.

One of the two Democratic candidates for the council seat, John Torsch, did the same. His opponent in the June primary, Alex Foley, reported raising $820 between April 11 and May. His campaign did not spend any money during that period, the report said. A previous report declared zero spending or fundraising between January and April.

At $2,500, Marks’ biggest donor in this reporting period was Pollard’s Towing Co. in Towson. The next largest donors were Fox Ridge Realty, LLC and Spring Hill Realty Co., at $2,000 each.

About a quarter of Marks’ fundraising came from individual donors. Approximately half was from organizations or businesses, and the rest was from labor unions and a slate committee.

Foley’s campaign had nine donors, and about a quarter of the funds were raised from businesses or organizations.

Todd Eberly, a political scientist at St. Mary’s College who studies local politics, said the discrepancy between Marks and his opponents is a good sign for the incumbent.

“Payne and the potential Democratic challengers have next to nothing — nothing raised and nothing spent — so they do not appear to be serious challengers,” Eberly wrote in an email.

Payne, Marks’ Republican primary opponent, and Torsch, one of the Democratic candidates, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Marks said he feels confident of his chances in June.

“Money is only part of being a political candidate,” Marks said. “What’s more important in my race is the support I have from residents throughout the 5th district. I feel very confident about the primary election, and I believe Republicans will vote for someone who has actually accomplished something.”

Foley, one of the Democratic candidates, said he understood Eberly’s assumption that more money in the campaign coffers helps “buy the votes.” But the candidate said he thinks he still has a shot.

“I think that it’s going to be incredibly challenging,” Foley said. “But I also feel a lot of people are not interested in the incumbent candidates continuing. I think for that reason, I may very well have a chance.”

