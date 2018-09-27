Cambridge School to move to former Brown Memorial Woodbrook campus in Towson

The Cambridge School, a Christian school for kindergarten through eighth grade, will move to Towson after purchasing the former Brown Memorial Woodbrook Presbyterian Church campus, a school official said.

“This location is perfect,” said Lisa Bond, director of advancement for the Cambridge School, a nondenominational Christian school that currently leases space at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Pikesville.

Owning its own space will save the school as much as $50,000 per year, according to the Cambridge School website. Bond said the school hopes to put that extra money into its financial aid program.

The 7-acre Towson property is also larger than the school’s current space and will allow the school to incorporate more outdoor activities, Bond said.

“Our educational philosophy … is all about play and imagination and getting outdoors,” Bond said.

The space also will allow the 122-student school to stretch out indoors with about 19 classrooms, up from 11 or 12 in the old space, Bond said.

Brown Memorial Woodbrook announced last year it would be merging with Govans Presbyterian Church on York Road and selling its property due to waning attendance and high maintenance costs, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Brown Memorial Woodbrook also housed Brown Memorial Weekday School, which moved to a location in Owings Mills this school year, according to its website.

The school also will lease the sanctuary space to ChurchONE, a Towson-based non-denominational church, starting this fall, Bond said. The church will move its services from its location on Cheverly Road to the new space in November, she said.

Bond said ownership of the property transferred to the school at the end of August. The school bought the property with $4 million from donors, leaving it debt-free, she said.

School officials are seeking another $1 million in donations to upgrade and customize the space. But the church and school facilities already on site align with the Cambridge School’s mission, Bond said.

“We love the idea of buying what was previously a faith-based institution … It will remain a church and a sanctuary,” Bond said.

CAPTION Officers were called at 1:52 p.m. to a parking lot in the 700 block of Maiden Choice Lane for a report of a shooting. They found a 78-year-old man and 79-year-old woman dead in the parking lot of a murder-suicide. (Baltimore Sun video) Officers were called at 1:52 p.m. to a parking lot in the 700 block of Maiden Choice Lane for a report of a shooting. They found a 78-year-old man and 79-year-old woman dead in the parking lot of a murder-suicide. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Officers were called at 1:52 p.m. to a parking lot in the 700 block of Maiden Choice Lane for a report of a shooting. They found a 78-year-old man and 79-year-old woman dead in the parking lot of a murder-suicide. (Baltimore Sun video) Officers were called at 1:52 p.m. to a parking lot in the 700 block of Maiden Choice Lane for a report of a shooting. They found a 78-year-old man and 79-year-old woman dead in the parking lot of a murder-suicide. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Three men were indicted for an alleged $364 milion investment fraud scheme. Three men were indicted for an alleged $364 milion investment fraud scheme. CAPTION UMBC students protest amid student anger over a federal lawsuit's allegations that campus police have been covering up sexual assaults complaints. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) UMBC students protest amid student anger over a federal lawsuit's allegations that campus police have been covering up sexual assaults complaints. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Regal All-Stars owner and head coach Russell Lyons talks about his cheerleading gymnasium in Timonium. Regal All-Stars owner and head coach Russell Lyons talks about his cheerleading gymnasium in Timonium. CAPTION Baltimore County officials announced Thursday in Bowleys Quarters that the county was taking steps to ensure preparedness whatever Hurricane Florence brings to the area. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media Group video) Baltimore County officials announced Thursday in Bowleys Quarters that the county was taking steps to ensure preparedness whatever Hurricane Florence brings to the area. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media Group video)

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon