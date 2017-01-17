Hearing on school system's proposed operating budget slated for tonight

Baltimore County Public Schools will hold a public hearing tonight to gather public input on its proposed operating budget for fiscal 2018.

The hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the schools system's Greenwood Campus, Building E, at 6901 Charles Street, in Towson.

Sign-up for speakers begins an hour before the start of the meeting. Each speaker will be allotted three minutes and is welcome to bring a written copy of remarks, or to provide the remarks to members of the Board of Education by email at boe@bcps.org.

On Jan. 10, schools Superintendent Dallas Dance presented his proposed operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 to the Board of Education. The proposed $1.6 billion spending plan includes a 2 percent pay increase for employees, as well as funding to hire more than 100 new teachers, the advance of a multi-year plan to assign laptop computers to every student, an increase in funding for foreign language instruction, and money to buy textbooks and technology upgrades.

The proposal calls for a 8.5 percent increase in local funding over the current fiscal year.

The school board is expected to vote on the proposed operating budget request on Feb. 7. The budget then goes to the county executive and county council for approval in May.

Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this story.