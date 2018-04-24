Fairmount Avenue in Towson to close this weekend to demolish pedestrian bridge

Fairmount Avenue in Towson will be closed this weekend between Dulaney Valley Road and Towson Gate Drive, to allow for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge connecting the Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel with Towson Town Center, according to Councilman David Marks.

The road will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, to 6 a.m. Monday, according to an announcement sent to Marks from Baltimore County’s Department of Public Works.

Traffic will be detoured to Providence, Joppa and Dulaney Valley roads.

The Sheraton owns the bridge and can choose to tear it down, Marks said, but he considers removing the foot bridge a “poor business decision.”

The bridge, he said, provides pedestrians access to the mall where they would otherwise have to cross “one of the busiest intersections in Towson.”

“It’s a time when people value pedestrian connectivity,” Marks said. “It doesn’t make sense for this hotel to be isolating itself from downtown Towson.”

Representatives of Sheraton and Towson Town Center did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story will be updated.