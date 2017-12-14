Towson Odd Fellows to host Breakfast with Santa Sunday

The Towson Odd Fellows Lodge No. 79 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows will host its annual all-you-can-eat breakfast with Santa the Sunday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Historic Odd Fellows Temple, in Towson.

The breakfast will feature a visit from the jolly man himself, photo opportunities and an assortment of breakfast foods, including waffles, eggs, sausage and cereal, according to Grand Marshal Darlene Parker.

The Odd Fellows are a fraternal organization based on "friendship, truth and love" whose members have the goal "of giving aid to those in need without recognition and pursuing projects for the benefits of all mankind," according to the group's website.

Members help raise money for charities and the Santa breakfast is one of its fundraisers. Each child will get a gift from Santa, compliments of the lodge, Parker said.

Tickets are $5 for children ages 3 to 9, $10 for children 10 to 18 and $15 for adults, and may be purchased by phone at 410-908-8771 or at the Historic Odd Fellows Temple, at 505 York Road.