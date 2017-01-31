Four bias-related incidents of vandalism reported in Towson last week

Baltimore County police received four reports of bias-related incidents in the Towson area last week, three of which police say they believe are related. All four incidents occurred overnight between Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, police said Monday.

In the first of the incidents that police believe are related, someone painted racial words and a symbol on a bathroom at Valley Fields Park South, a county park, between 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and 8:35 a.m. Jan. 26, police spokeswoman Officer Jen Peach said. Though the park is near Towson, it technically falls within the Cockeysville precinct.

The second incident occurred between 9 p.m. Jan. 25 and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, the 1800 block of Landrake Road, in Towson, where a swastika was painted on the windshield of a vehicle and obscene language sprayed on the driver's window, according to police. Police responded at 10:07 a.m. Jan. 26 to that incident.

Ninety minutes later officers responded to the 600 block of West Joppa Road for a report of a backward swastika painted on the driveway of a residence — an incident that occurred between 10 p.m. Jan. 25 and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26, according to police.

Sgt. Stephen Fink of the Towson Precinct said that a similar type of graffiti was used in the three incidents, leading police to believe that they are connected.

Also overnight on Jan. 25-26, someone spray painted offensive words on a basketball backboard and dumpster at St. Pius X School on York Road, in Towson, police said. The incident was reported Jan. 27 at 8:39 a.m.

Caption Don Bonnett and the inaugural viewing stand Don Bonnett talks about his experience with the inaugural viewing stand at his home in Timonium, MD on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Don Bonnett talks about his experience with the inaugural viewing stand at his home in Timonium, MD on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Caption Catonsville basketball rolls past Overlea Catonsville's Nate Chambers talks about Comets 68-53 win over Overlea (Craig Clary/BSMG) Catonsville's Nate Chambers talks about Comets 68-53 win over Overlea (Craig Clary/BSMG)

The graffiti was painted over by the time officers arrived, Peach said Monday. The investigation into that incident has been suspended due to a lack of evidence and leads, Peach said, adding that if additional information comes to light the investigation will continue.

Fink said the department is taking the incidents seriously, and will help anyone who feels threatened get counseling. For the incidents on Joppa Road and Landrake Road, which involved swastikas painted at residences, Fink said the victims did not feel that they were specifically targeted.