Accident causes power outage for 890 BGE customers in Towson

About 890 Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. customers in Towson’s Wiltondale neighborhood woke up to power outages Saturday morning after an accident overnight damaged a utility pole.

The outage was caused by high voltage lines contacting lower voltage lines after a vehicle damaged a utility pole near York Road and Worcester Road, BGE spokesman Justin Mulcahy said.

The Baltimore County 911 Communications Center received a 2:25 a.m. call Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the 900 block of Worcester Road, according to Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost. No further information was immediately available.

Homes on Yarmouth Road, Wilton Road and Stevenson Lane were affected, according to Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Republican who represents Towson.

Power to a quarter of the affected residential and commercial customers was back up quickly, Mulcahy said, with the majority of customers restored by 2 p.m.

About 15 to 20 customers reported more extensive damage to their meters, which was repaired by Saturday evening, according to Mulcahy.

Anyone who experienced power shortages or equipment damage is asked to report issues to BGE at 1-800-685-0123.