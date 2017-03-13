Bel-Loc Diner to close March 26 after 53 years

After 53 years, the Bel-Loc Diner in Towson is closing.

The diner announced that its last day will be Sunday, March 26, in a March 11 message to patrons on its Facebook page.

"We wouldn't have done it without you. We hope that you can join us for a meal or two prior to closing," the post reads.

The diner's owner, Bill Doxanas, wasn't available at the restaurant Monday afternoon.

The announcement comes nine months after a plan by the Seattle-based Starbucks to turn the site into one of the company's coffee shops with a drive-through was approved by the county's Design Review Panel — a group of seven architects, landscape architects, engineers and other design professionals appointed by the county executive — whose task is to encourage design excellence in special portions of commercial revitalization districts.

That plan would have required the removal of the existing diner building, which prompted historic building advocacy group Preservation Maryland to issue a statement asking for Starbucks to reuse the existing building, instead of building a new one.

At the time, Starbucks representatives said the company intends to open a location "in Parkville, MD" eventually. A spokesperson, who declined to give a full name, didn't specify where in Parkville the location would be.

A call to the Starbucks media hotline was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

In June, Doxanas declined to comment on the proposal, saying that a sale agreement between the diner and the coffee chain had not been finalized. On Monday, state property sales records showed that the diner property is still tied to Doxanas through a limited liability corporation of which he is resident agent.

The post on the diner's Facebook page announcing the closing made no mention of a sale.