God’s country: Towson Presbyterian Church serves as a spiritual steward of 263-acre nature preserve in Parkton

As its unofficial caretaker and volunteer on-site manager for the past 20-plus years, John Hobner's knowledge of — and affection for — the BeeTree Preserve runs deep.

After all, the 263-acre tract owned by Towson Presbyterian Church is close to his Parkton home — and close to his heart, owing to his career as a natural resources biologist before retiring a couple of years ago.

The vertically shaped Bee Tree Preserve has been a welcoming spot for hikers, bikers, campers and nature lovers of all stripes for more than a half century, and, through the efforts of people like Hobner, local Boy and Girl Scout troops and Towson Presbyterian Church’s BeeTree Preservation Committee, the property will remain an oasis from development in northern Baltimore County in perpetuity.

There is no fee for day visitors to enjoy Its thick forests, wetlands and stream, which are home to all manners of wildlife and fish, including native brook trout in Beetree Run, a small stream that snakes through the property.

There has even been a bear sighting or two on the property, although an appearance by the ursine creatures is rare, Hobner said.

The land, which also features a cemetery for Towson Presbyterian congregants, was donated in 1965 to the church in separate parcels by 10 “generous and forward-thinking families,” according to the church’s website.

The Clem, Davis, Gray, Galloway, Griffin, Hurt, Kittle, Lyon, Rowe and Snyder families were cited as “equitable owners” in a church document dated March 7, 1965, in which it was stated that the primary purpose of the proposal to acquire the preserve was “thru the use of a bank note and mortgage, without asking anyone to invest or give money, in order to offer part of it to the Church, under lease of transfer of title,” at an estimated cost of $27,300.

The original deed, however, in which the families bequeathed the property to the church for “five dollars and other valuable considerations,” did not become official until November of the following year.

Former longtime West Towson resident Alex Hurt, and son of Henry and Anna Hurt, said that the donating families were a tightly knit group within the church community that has worshiped at the same site since celebrating its first service on Palm Sunday in 1928.

“It was the kind of thing where one purchase of the land led to another,” said Hurt, 78, a Towson High alumnus who moved to Vermont eight years ago.

Hurt added that his father, who dabbled in real estate, did several title searches and survey work, saving the group a “fortune” on the acreage located 25 miles north of the church.

The families’ initial $27,000 outlay in today’s dollars would be worth $215,000, according to www.saving.org website, making their financial commitment substantial.

The BeeTree Preservation Committee, headed by Dave Vanko, oversees the protection of the land and the ecosystems that thrive there.

“Towson Presbyterian is an ‘Earth Care Congregation,’” the Wiltondale resident said. “That means that we are stewards of the land as opposed to being exploiters. We want everyone to be able to enjoy God’s creation.”

Vanko, the interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Towson University, said that there are maintenance costs involved with keeping its trails, pavilions and restrooms in order.

“Our costs each year vary according to what’s needed and what we can afford,” he said. “But on average, we are looking at a few thousand to several thousand dollars a year. Typical maintenance (utilities, lawn mowing) amounts to about $2,000 to $3,000 per year. But tree removals, road repairs, fencing repairs, etc., can add many thousands in any given year.” The church pays for the maintenance projects through its property committee.

The preserve boasts a covered pavilion and a much larger one complete with picnic tables and a huge fire pit with a fire-resistant chimney.

It is at the latter pavilion where the church holds an annual Sunday morning worship service followed by a cookout. Another yearly church function is a long-standing (for about 15 years) weeklong summer day camp for children in July, called Camp BeeTree. Attendance this year was 45 campers, plus 20 teen and 15 adult volunteers, Vanko said.

There are also camping shelters with bunks and restrooms on land that features an old-growth forest, a new-growth forest and a slew of hiking — and even some biking — trails.

For those hearty enough to hike up a hill overlooking what was once a key railroad line, now called the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail, Hobner said their destination would be an historic one.

It was there in 1862 that an encampment of Union soldiers from Pennsylvania commanded by Capt. Davis Acheson, who was killed in action the following year, was stationed on a ridge to protect the railroad from sabotage by Confederate sympathizers in Baltimore County.

According to Hobner, the only evidence still remaining from the troops that has been recovered were an assortment of mule shoes and .58-caliber mini-musket balls, a type of ammunition fused in muzzle-loading rifles commonly used in the Civil War.

Nearby, a mature forest of hickory and oaks, known as Hickory Pass, is particularly ideal as a natural habitat for wildlife and bird watching.

Hobner said that a healthy forest provides a habitat for the many species of birds, especially forest interior dwelling birds, that inhabit BeeTree Preserve.

“Someone from the Audubon Society did a field survey about 10 years ago and identified about 38 different species of birds in an hour,” Hobner said.

“BeeTree is about 96 percent forested,” added Hobner, 67, who is not a member of the Towson Presbyterian congregation but lives in the Bentley Springs neighborhood adjacent to the preserve. “We are planting additional trees to supplement what is already here.”

To that end, the BeeTree Preserve has formed a partnership with the Gunpowder Valley Conservancy, a nonprofit made up mostly of volunteers that attends to a 500-square-mile mile area extending tfrom lower York County, Pa., to the Chesapeake Bay.

Visitors' usage rules

•Responsible individuals and groups welcome during daylight hours. •Large groups must reserve times with church prior to use. •Written authorization required for evening and overnight use. •Litter bags required. •Motor vehicles prohibited, except in designated areas with permission only. •Outside firewood is prohibited. •Alcoholic beverages, drugs, firearms, fireworks, explosives, or other hazardous materials are prohibited.