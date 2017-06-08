Towson Barnes & Noble to mark closing with 'Last Day Party' on Saturday

After doing business for many years at the corner of East Joppa and York Roads, Towson's Barnes & Noble book store will close Saturday, June 10 to make way for a $30 million redevelopment of the downtown property.

Before the store shuts its doors, however, its staff has planned an all-day celebration touted on its Facebook page as a "Last Day Party."

The party starts at 9 a.m. with events for children in the morning, including an 11 a.m. reading of "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss.

General events, including coloring and crafts, refreshments, giveaways and raffles, will continue until the store's 10 p.m. scheduled closing. A full schedule of events is available on the store's Facebook page.

The bookseller is located at Towson Circle, which will be redeveloped by owner Retail Properties of America Inc. The Illinois-based real estate investment trust plans to build a mixed-use, two-story development that will include street level retail and about 390 residential units, company spokesman Tim O'Connell said in an email.

"While we do not have any shops, services, or restaurants to announce at this time, our goal is to add as many attractive retailers to support the project and the local Towson community," O'Connell said.

An employee of the Barnes & Noble directed questions about the party to a corporate spokesman who did not return repeated calls for comment.

On Thursday, some shelves in the store already were cleared, and signs placed throughout the store advertised 50 percent off items marked with white stickers, including cook books, coloring books and fiction and nonfiction titles.