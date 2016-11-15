Towson couple design athletic gear with built-in LED lights

Tim Polanowski's 2015 New Year's resolution was to follow-through with the next good idea he had.

As it turns out, he came up with that idea before the month of January that year was out. He wanted to find a way to put LED lights inside athletic clothing, making a garment that is washable, lights and all, and that would make running outside in the dark safer.

After nearly two years of work, Polanowski has developed his idea into lighted mens and women's running shorts that he and his wife and business partner, Julie, hope to have on the market by March 2017, sold through a company they founded around the product, At Night Athletic. They hope to launch the product using an online crowd-funding website, start online sales in March, then slowly expand into local running stores, and then possibly boutique running stores across the nation.

This week the couple is launching a Kickstarter campaign to obtain capital. Kickstarter is a website that allows small businesses to ask customers for money to launch an initiative. In this case, the Polanowskis are asking for payments in advance on their product, with the idea that it will be delivered in March 2017, even though it hasn't been manufactured yet.

The couple have a working prototype, which they will streamline over the coming months before moving into the manufacturing phase next year. They hope the product will fill a void in the market for night-time running attire that doesn't require extra attachments.

The inspiration behind the product came when the Polanowskis, both runners, were driving to their Towson home one evening in January 2015 on Providence Road, near Loch Raven Reservoir. The couple passed a jogger who was barely visible and wondered if they appeared as hard to see to drivers when they ran at night. They also wondered what could be done to make that situation safer.

shorts Rachael Pacella / Baltimore Sun Media Group Julie Polanowski demonstrates a prototype of At Night Athletic's lighted running shorts. Julie Polanowski demonstrates a prototype of At Night Athletic's lighted running shorts. (Rachael Pacella / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Traffic Safety Facts 2014 report, lack of visibility was a factor in 15.9 percent of fatal pedestrian accidents that year.

Tim Polanowski said he also hates strapping on a reflective vest or cumbersome lights to run in the dark. He wanted something simpler and less restrictive.

For the next three months he tinkered with his idea at home and in May 2015 sent an application to patent a product that combines lights and clothing to the U.S. Patent office. That patent is pending.

Tim, 41, works on the project every day after leaving his job as President and CEO of The Kornblatt Company, a commercial real estate firm in Baltimore. Julie, 38, is works for At Night Athletic full time, while also working part-time as a business consultant, she said.

The first prototype, a belt with a track of lights hanging down, wasn't right, Tim said, in that it had to be strapped onto another piece of clothing. He wanted a streamlined garment that could be washed and dried.

That summer, he realized the product he envisioned was more complex than he could manage. He consulted a neighbor with a background in engineering for assistance. who helped him develop the programming needed to make the lights flash patterns and different colors, Tim said.

This spring the couple hired Harbor Design and Manufacturing to help with other technical aspects of the project. Harbor Design and Manufacturing is a Baltimore-based company which offers product design services; for the Polanowskis, the company will manufacture the lighted shorts. Working with the firm gave the couple access to different types of lights and other technologies, they said.

The latest prototype is washable and dryable, capable of withstanding 270 degree Fahrenheit temperatures. Because it is bulkier than the couple would like, they are continuing to work with Harbor Design to refine it.

When complete the product will have slim LED lighting laced throughout the leg of the shorts, which will be for men, and in capri pants for women. It will be powered by a detachable, rechargeable battery pack attached at the waist of the shorts. The product will initially cost $200 for women's capris and $150 for men's shorts; $50 of that cost will be for the battery pack, which can be used with multiple garments.

Harbor Design helped develop that technology, which Tim Polanowski declined to comment on, calling it a "trade secret." Kevin Barnes, owner of Harbor Design, said they found companies with similar products and modified those systems to make something that fits the Polanowskis' needs.

If the product works as described, it would be new to the athletic wear industry, said Matt Powell, a sports industry analyst and Vice President of New York-based market research company, The NPD Group.

There are a variety of safety and visibility devices on the market, such as light-up wrist bands, headlamps and reflective gear, Powell said. But no LED clothing.

While there are many large athletic apparel companies, such as Nike, Adidas and Baltimore-based Under Armour, breaking into the industry shouldn't be too hard for a small business, Powell added.

"I think the running business in particular is built up by a lot of small mom and pop kinds of retailers," Powell said.

Howard Davidowitz, chairman of Davidowitz & Associates Inc., a New York City-based national retail consulting and investment banking firm, said the Polanowskis' idea for light-up running shorts is a good one. But if the couple want to be successful, they're going to have to move fast, because companies such as Nike and Under Armour are likely to copy the product, he said.

"The big guys will all do it in one second, and that'll be the end," Davidowitz said, adding that those companies have the expertise and money to make a better-looking product, with the reputation to back it up.

Caroline Pinkin, a manager at Charm City Run, in Timonium, said the products customers choose are usually based on cost and comfort. Her shop does sell items such as blinking LED lights which can be clipped on to runners' clothing, but they don't carry anything like Polanowski's product, she said.

The shop makes a point of educating runners about safer ways to run in the dark, she added, promoting reflective gear and strategies such as running against traffic and running with a buddy. The amount of reflection or gear a person feels safe with depends on the runner, she said.

The clothing will have a built-in Bluetooth alarm system that works when connected to a smart phone, which will alert an emergency contact at the press of a button if someone wearing the garment gets into trouble while running at night.

Similar apps and devices already exist in the market, according to Powell.