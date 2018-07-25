At Towson American Legion, first African-American woman commander takes the helm

Anita Stewart-Hammerer had a good feeling about joining the American Legion’s Towson Post 22 about four years ago – it’s her lucky number.

Now, that luck has panned out: Stewart-Hammerer, 53, of Baltimore, will be installed Wednesday as the Towson Post’s commander, the first African-American and second woman to take the job.

“As a commander, I’m going to lead by example,” Stewart-Hammerer said. Her mission she said, is to lead the Legion in its most important role: helping veterans.

The Army Reserves veteran, who served in Iraq in 2005, said one of her top priorities is boosting the post’s outreach to veterans “we may not see every day,” such as those who are homeless or those in nursing homes in order to tell them about resources available to them.

An armory facilities manager for the Maryland State Military Department by day, Stewart-Hammerer is also looking forward to working on projects such as getting veterans registered to vote and programs for the children of veterans and other young people.

Before becoming commander, Stewart-Hammerer served as the post’s 1st vice commander, a job that involved growing membership.

“Anita demonstrated a love for veterans and the Legion programs with her work in membership the past few years, which put our post over 100 percent [of membership as compared to the year before] — a challenging task,” said Linda Bishop, who became the Towson Post’s first woman commander in 2002, and now serves as the post’s adjutant.

Under Stewart-Hammerer’s watch, the post grew from 485 members in 2017 to 498 in 2018. That growth was all the more notable during a year in which the American Legion Department of Maryland’s membership declined by more than 2,000 people, according to the organization’s most recent membership report.

“I, and many in our post’s leadership roles, encouraged Anita to continue her rise through the organization,” Bishop said.

Bishop said she expects Stewart-Hammerer to have widespread support in her new role.

“At this point in our post’s history, female leadership on all levels is accepted, encouraged and widespread,” Bishop said. “There is no discrimination among fellow Legionnaires and those that want to advance are encouraged to do so.”

Membership coordinator Ebony Dixon, at the American Legion Department of Maryland, said commanders are voted in, chosen based on credibility and background. She said she is seeing more women fill those roles.

The American Legion, which has about 55,000 members statewide, does not keep statistics on its members’ demographics – but Department of Maryland Adjutant Russell Myers Jr. said anecdotally that as the gender and racial makeup of veterans changes, so too is the makeup of the American Legion’s leadership.

“I see those glass ceilings at each of these places kind of breaking,” Myers said. “It’s happening more often, because they look around and see that other person did it … I can do it, too.”

Since its founding in 1919, the year before women achieved the right to vote, the American Legion Department has accepted women in its ranks. But their numbers in leadership roles are rising at the Legion’s 136 Maryland posts, Myers said, particularly as younger generations of veterans join the organization. In the past few years, for instance, two women around age 30 took up commander roles at posts.

“You’re seeing diversity as an emerging trend,” Myers said. “The female veterans are stepping up and taking leadership of these posts, and doing things across the state.”

‘Can’t stay stagnant’

Today, the Towson Post skews older, Stewart-Hammerer said – but as the Legion moves toward engaging the community and using social media, that is changing.

“We can’t stay stagnant, because that means you’re not making any progress,” she said. “Change is something that is difficult for people. But we can’t do what we did, what was done in 1930, today. It just wouldn’t work.”

Stewart-Hammerer also wants to use her position to grow the Legion’s younger ranks by better communicating what the Legion does – its volunteer work, work on behalf of veterans and family feel.

“It is a family, a camaraderie,” Stewart-Hammerer said. “A group of people that know you because they served. They can relate to you.”

Stewart-Hammerer said she decided to move into the commander role to make a difference on veteran’s issues at a local level.

“As long as we stay focused as a post on what we are there to do – the veterans – everything else will fall into place,” she said.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon