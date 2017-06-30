Towson's Fourth of July race still accepting entries

There's still time to ready the running shoes for Towson's "4 on the 4th" Independence Day race.

The Fourth of July four-miler and fun run are accepting runners through race day morning. The second-annual event also features a 1776-foot fun run, roughly a quarter of a mile, for children and walkers.

The event takes place prior to Towson's annual July 4 parade.

"You finish right outside of the [parade] reviewers stage and feel like a rock star," race director Laurie Amatucci said. "It's a really great way to start your morning."

Runners will start at Patriot Plaza in front of the Old Courthouse, in downtown Towson, and finish at the parade's grandstand. The race course previews the July 4 parade route, meandering through Towson University before turning back into downtown, Amatucci said.

Last year's event drew about 300 participants. In response to their suggestions, this year's event will feature a flatter, straighter course.

Online registration ends today at 11 p.m.

Though there is no limit on registrations, runners can save $5 by registering Sunday at Charles Village Pub from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Monday at Towson Hot Bagels from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Packet pickup is available at both locations.

Race day packet pickup and registration will be available at 7 a.m. in Patriot Plaza. Day-of registration is $35 for the four-miler and $20 for the fun run.

The post-race festivities continue at Charles Village Pub with an unlimited breakfast buffet, non-alcoholic drinks and a cash bar.

Tickets to the family friendly after party are $10 and include a choice of pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs and omelets to celebrate the morning's accomplishments, Amatucci said.

Proceeds from the day's events benefit the Towson Chamber of Commerce, the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools and Cancerve, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting women with cancer to support services.

To register, visit www.towson4onthe4th.com.