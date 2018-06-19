Meet the candidates for state delegate in the District 42B primary

Four Republicans and three Democrats are vying for their parties’ nominations for the Maryland House of Delegates race in District 44B’s primary this year.

The candidates will face off on June 26 for the chance to compete for the district’s two seats in the state legislature.

The district stretches from parts of Parkville and Towson in the south, through Lutherville-Timonium and Cockeysville, and north to the Maryland-Pennsylvania line.

After the June 26 primary, the top two candidates from each party will move to the general election on Nov. 6.

District 42A also has a House of Delegates seat, but the primaries in that race are uncontested. Republican Stephen McIntire will face incumbent Stephen Lafferty in the general election.

The primaries in the Maryland Senate race are also uncontested. In the November election, Republican Chris West will face Democrat Robbie Leonard.

But the District 42 Senate ballot will have another name on it: Gretchen Maneval. The candidate announced in late March that she would no longer seek the office due to medical issues, but dropped out too late to take her name off the ballot.

Find your polling place and district at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch.

Ray Boccelli – Republican

Ray Boccelli, 62, said he has had two jobs in his life: He spent 20 years in the Army, and 21 years as a supervisor in the Baltimore County Police Department.

Now Boccelli, of Timonium, is running for a third job, in the Maryland House of Delegates.

“I fight for fairness and equality, that’s what I’ve done my whole life,” Boccelli said. “Running for office is just an extension of that.”

The candidate said his focus is on “quality of life issues,” like clean streams, traffic mitigation and school safety. He said he would support more law enforcement in schools and looking at whether school security measures are adequate.

“Individuals that live in Baltimore County have the right to take their families to restaurants and not have to worry about seeing a drug deal,” Boccelli said. “They have the right to take their children and grandchildren to parks and recreation centers, and not have to worry about stepping on hypodermic needles and plastic baggies.”

Boccelli said he hopes when voters go to the polls, they research candidates’ records — not just what they say they want to do, but what they have done.

With his 41 years of public service, Boccelli said he thinks he has a “proven record” that fits the bill.

Michele Guyton – Democrat

As a developmental research psychologist, state Board of Education member and longtime advocate for families with disabilities, Michele Guyton said she is running for delegate to work on the state’s education system.

“It comes down to supporting families,” said Guyton, 52, of Parkton.

To achieve that goal, Guyton supports universal pre-Kindergarten, boosting mental health supports in schools and improving teacher-student ratios in classrooms.

The self-described progressive Democrat is also concerned about protecting the environment, for instance, by creating developer impact fees.

Another concern of Guyton’s is expanding access to health care because, she said, “I believe it really is a human right.”

Guyton said she would prioritize shoring up the Affordable Care Act for Marylanders and keeping prescription drug prices low. Eventually, she said, “we probably need to discuss single-payer [health care] in Maryland, but we have to be able to pay for it.”

Guyton said she would avoid supporting tax raises, instead advocating for redirecting priorities and using funding sources like lottery money and the legalization of marijuana.

Though Guyton’s views are progressive, she said she is adept at working across the aisle, supporting good ideas “regardless of who is sponsoring them.”

Still, Guyton said, in the last decade liberals in 42B “haven’t been well represented … now is the time for us to have some representation. I feel like I am the right candidate for that.”

Sachin Hebbar – Democrat

Sachin Hebbar wants to bring the perspective of a scientist to the General Assembly.

“Having spent my lifetime in academia, having been a scientist and member of the PTA, education is my passion and priority,” said Hebbar, 44.

The Lutherville resident was born in India and moved to the United States after getting a Ph.D studying radiation therapy for cancer. He now works at Johns Hopkins on health care “big data.”

After the 2016 presidential elections, Hebbar said, he became involved in grass-roots organizations trying to save the Affordable Care Act and the environment.

Hebbar’s platform is centered around education, the economy and the environment.

The candidate wants to ensure Towson and Dulaney high schools get new buildings and wants an audit of the Baltimore County school system.

Hebbar also supports moving Maryland toward renewable energy sources like solar power by encouraging its use on parking lots and commercial buildings.

As for the economy, Hebbar said, “I’m primarily for small businesses.” The candidate supports taxing Internet sales to put local business on better footing with behemoths like Amazon.

“We need to make sure that we put small businesses in our economy who hire locally and spend money locally, that they get the support they deserve,” Hebbar said. “They need breathing room to reinvent themselves.”

Justin Kinsey – Republican

Justin Kinsey thinks the Republican Party has a messaging problem.

Kinsey, 32, of Sparks, worked for a few years as a high school teacher in West Baltimore and came out of it dismayed at the lack of opportunity available to his students.

“It opened up my eyes to how, as a Republican Party, we don’t want people to drain the system,” Kinsey said. “We want to limit or curtail welfare programs, decrease crime and create jobs. But we can’t do any of those things without recognizing that a lack of education leads to a lack of opportunities, leads to an increase in crime and a decrease in productivity.

“If we are going to preach reliance, we have to be ensure that people can be reliant on themselves,” Kinsey said.