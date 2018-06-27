Dems Guyton, Hebbar will face GOP candidates Mangione, Robinson in general election for District 42B

Democrats Michele Guyton and Sachin Hebbar will face Republicans Nino Mangione and Tim Robinson in November for District 42B’s two seats in the Maryland House of Delegates, according to early primary election voting results posted by the Baltimore County elections board Tuesday night.

District 42 stretches from Parkville and Towson in the south, through Lutherville-Timonium and Cockeysville, and north to the Maryland-Pennsylvania line. Downtown Towson is in District 42A, while 42B dominates the northern section of the district.

Other primary races for seats in District 42, including those for state senator and a single District 42A delegate, were uncontested.

Tuesday night’s results do not include absentee ballots and provisional ballots. As of Monday, a total of 3,585 absentee ballots were sent to Democratic voters in the county, and 1,279 absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Causing particular outrage and suspicion was the last-minute revelation on Monday that the registration details of as many as 80,000 voters were caught up in a computer glitch at the Motor Vehicle Administration, leaving those who wanted to participate to cast provisional ballots, which will not be counted until next week. The problem mostly affected voters who tried to change their addresses or party affiliation through the MVA. It was not known as of Tuesday night where or to what party the provisional ballots were distributed.

As of Tuesday night’s count, Guyton, of Parkton, led the three Democratic candidates with 5,277 votes. Hebbar, of Lutherville, got 3,085 votes. Daniel Nemec, with 2,515 votes, drops out of the Democratic race.

Guyton is a developmental research psychologist whose priority is working on the state’s education system, proposing universal pre-Kindergarten, boosting mental health supports in schools and improving teacher-student ratios in classrooms.

Guyton could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hebbar, who works on healthcare “big data” at Johns Hopkins, said his priorities are pushing for new Towson and Dulaney high schools and auditing the school system. He also wants to initiate a move toward renewable energy.

In the Republican race, Nino Mangione, of Parkville, led the pack with 4,120 votes. He ran on a slate with Republican Tim Robinson, of Timonium, who won 3,247 votes. The two beat out GOP candidates Justin Kinsey and Ray Boccelli.

Mangione, web manager for talk radio station WCBM, is running on a platform of creating “safe communities,” which he said can be done by getting “tough on illegal drug dealers” and preventing Maryland from becoming a sanctuary state. He also wants to cut regulations and expand charter schools.

“We’re thrilled that the voters decided to trust us to be the nominee,” Mangione said Tuesday night.

Robinson, an anesthesiologist, said his two priorities are fighting gerrymandering and re-electing Gov. Larry Hogan. He also wants to boost school system transparency.

Republicans Susan Aumann and Chris West represented District 42B in the House. Aumann did not seek re-election.

And West, a candidate for District 42 state senator, was uncontested in the primary.

West, who is on a slate with Mangione and Robinson, will now face Democrat Robbie Leonard in the State Senate race. Leonard beat Gretchen Maneval for the nomination. In the 42A legislative race, with both primaries uncontested, Republican Steve McIntire will face Democrat Stephen Lafferty.

The general election will take place Nov. 6.

