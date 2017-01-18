2017 Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week participating restaurants
Baltimore County kicks off its winter restaurant week starting Friday, Jan. 20. Running through Feb. 4, the promotion features more than 50 restaurants offering multicourse brunch, lunch and dinners ranging from $15 to $35.
Each photo is accompanied with address and contact information, including a link to the restaurant's website.
