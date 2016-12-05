There's still time to donate to county library system's toy drive

There is still time to donate to the Baltimore County Public Library's annual Connecting the Community Toy Drive, which will conclude Dec. 7.

The public is invited to leave new, unwrapped toys at all 19 branches of the library. The toys will be donated to community-based nonprofits in Baltimore County.

The drive, which is in its third year, began Nov. 28. Last year, it collected 976 toys, according to library spokesperson Erica Palmisano. She added that the library would like to increase that total this year.

"There are so many children out there who can use a smile," she said.

Each branch of the library has a local beneficiary for the toys.

Toys collected at the Towson and Cockeysville branches of the library will go to Prologue, Inc., while toys collected at the Loch Raven branch will be given to TurnAround, Inc.

Prologue, Inc. is a Pikesville-based nonprofit that offers homeless outreach services as well as psychiatric rehabilitation programs and other support services. TurnAround, Inc. is a nonprofit with offices in Baltimore and Towson, that has a mission of working with children and adults who have been affected by intimate partner and sexual violence.

For more information and to share photos, the library has set up an event for the toy drive on Facebook.