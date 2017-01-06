Baltimore County wakes to a mere frosting of snow

Despite a forecast that up to 2 inches of snow could fall throughout the region late Thursday and into Friday morning, most people in the area didn't wake up to much of the white stuff this morning.

In Baltimore County, snowfall measurements in the northern and western portions of the county varied between a quarter of an inch to 2 inches, according to Lauren Watley, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County. Snowfall was "spotty" east of I-95, she said.

Police reported no major vehicle accidents in Baltimore County this morning, according to Baltimore County Police spokesman Cpl. John Wachter.

Baltimore County had 571 personnel use 424 pieces of equipment — mostly plows — to counter the weather, Watley said. The county's storm-related costs typically take a week to configure, she added.

She did not know how much salt was used during the storm, but added that during a typical winter storm the county uses about 10,000 tons of salt. Officials used 5,451 tons of salt after an inch of snow fell Dec. 17.

As temperatures remain below freezing and roads wet, crews are continuing to monitor surfaces in case they freeze, Watley said. Drivers are urged to exercise caution while on bridges and hills.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday's high will be 33 degrees in Catonsville and 32 degrees in Towson. After today, temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Tuesday.

With the exception of the Hereford zone, Baltimore County Public Schools operated on a normal schedule Friday, after canceling after-school and evening activities on Thursday. The Hereford zone, which encompasses the seven schools in the northern portion of the county, operated on a two-hour delay.