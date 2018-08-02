Four suffer burns at Island Quizine restaurant in Towson

Four people suffered burns when a pot of boiling hot sauce fell and splattered at the Island Quizine restaurant in Towson on Thursday.

Baltimore County emergency units responded to the restaurant, in the 8000 block of Loch Raven Blvd., this afternoon after a reported accident, according to Elise Armacost, a Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson. Emergency responders treated four burn victims, including two with serious injuries.

The accident was reported at 11:46 a.m., Armacost said. The restaurant did not answer calls Thursday afternoon.

