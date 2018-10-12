Police say driver struck 11-year-old girl in hit-and-run case in Towson

Baltimore County police say an 11-year-old girl was in serious condition Friday after being struck by a driver in the Towson area.

The driver left the area after striking the child, police said. They are asking for the public’s help in locating the car involved in the crash — a burgundy four-door sedan.

Police said the 11-year-old girl was crossing in the legal crossing portion of Chestnut Oak Road just before 4 p.m. when she was struck by a southbound car. The car had turned onto Chestnut from the westbound lane of Yakona Road, police said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, where her condition was serious but not life-threatening, police said. They asked anyone with information about the collision or the driver to call 911 or county police at 410-307-2020.

