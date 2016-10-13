Towson courthouse reopened in wake of gas leak

Baltimore County's Circuit Courthouse and surrounding roads in Towson are being reopened following a gas leak on Thursday.

Construction crews working on Bosley near West Chesapeake Avenue cut into a gas line on Thursday morning, county officials said. BGE cut off the gas supply while crews repaired the leak.

Bosley Avenue – a busy thoroughfare in Towson – and some side streets had been closed, and the courthouse was evacuated, following the discovery of gas line break.

Air quality in the courthouse was tested and found to be safe, officials said. No injuries were reported.

