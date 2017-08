Businesses in downtown Towson were being evacuated and streets were closed Tuesday after a gas main break, authorities said.

Fire officials said a hazmat crew has been dispatched and BGE crews are on site after the leak was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the area of East Joppa Road and Virginia Avenue. Streets are closed from the downtown traffic circle to Virginia Avenue, they said.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area.

