Design for makeover of Patriot Plaza in Towson released

Baltimore County officials released the final rendering Thursday for a new park at Patriot Plaza in Towson.

"This new green setting at the opposite side of the Historic Courthouse will be a wonderful addition to the grounds and provide a welcoming venue for people to gather during the week and for special events," County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in a statement.

The 2-acre plaza is located at the Historic Courthouse and the Circuit Courthouse, centered by a fountain that hasn't been used for years. The renovations, scheduled for completion in June 2018, will replace concrete with a green lawn.

Monuments dedicated to county police and firefighters are located on each end of the plaza and will remain there.

County leaders initially said the redesign would cost $3 million, but estimates grew to $4.25 million.

County Councilman David Marks, who represents Towson, said the project is an important part of creating more open space.

"The renovation of Patriot Plaza will provide Towson with a new green lawn that will serve both county workers and residents in the community," said Marks, a Perry Hall Republican. "It's a very important project."

Preliminary work was scheduled to start at the site this week.

Ruebling & Associates, a Towson firm, developed the designs.

