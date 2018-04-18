Two brothers charged in Towson double homicide, Baltimore County police say

Two Baltimore County men have been charged with first-degree murder in a double homicide in Towson last week, county police announced Wednesday.

Norwood Thomas Johnson Jr., 29, and Nyghee Nicholas Johnson, 21, both of the unit block of Paula Place in the Rossville area, were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop, county police said. The suspects are brothers.

A maintenance worker found the victims, Stanley B. Brunson Jr., 29, and Shameek Davone Joyner, 28, dead the morning of April 9 at the 20 Lambourne Apartments. Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman, said the maintenance worker had previously been given permission to enter the apartment that day for a water- or pipe-related problem.

Neither Brunson nor Joyner lived in the apartment, police said. Investigators say they had gone to the unit to meet with the Johnson brothers after the resident of the apartment set up a drug transaction.

The Johnsons were being held without bail at the county jail and didn’t have attorneys listed in court records.

Investigators said they don’t know what precipitated the killings. Peach said authorities are still investigating whether anyone else was in the apartment at the time.

Both Brunson and Joyner suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Brunson also suffered additional injuries to his upper body.

Police say they obtained warrants for the Johnsons on Sunday. They located them Tuesday and, at about 3 p.m., stopped a vehicle they were known to use.

The traffic stop happened on southbound Interstate 83 near Cold Spring Lane in Baltimore, Peach said.

A third man also faces drug and gun charges stemming from the homicide investigation.

Dwight Dakarai Jones, 42, of the 900 block of Elton Ave. in Dundalk, is also being held without bail.

Police said he was an associate of the Johnson brothers, and detectives searched his home for evidence related to the homicides. While there, police say they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana and guns Jones was barred from possessing due to a previous felony conviction.

Police said they did not find evidence related to the double homicide at Jones’ home.

Jones did not have an attorney listed in court records.

