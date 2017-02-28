Carver Center Celebration scheduled for March 25

Students from The G.W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology, the Baltimore County public arts and technology magnet high school based in Towson, will perform and display their work during a fundraising event for the school March 25.

The center is a magnet school that draws students from throughout the county who audition to take its arts-centric programming, which includes courses in acting, carpentry, cosmetology, culinary arts, dance, design and production, information technology/interactive media production, literary arts, visual arts, and music.

The 14th annual Carver Center Celebration, which is open to public, benefits the Carver Center Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports the school by funding an annual after-prom party, scholarships for students, classroom furnishings, equipment, and organizing events for teachers and students.

The celebration will be held at the school, at 938 York Rd., from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Students from the school's culinary program will serve tapas at the event, according to the foundation's website.

Tickets for the event will be on sale at a reduced "early bird" rate of $60 until March 15. Between March 15 and March 24 at 3 p.m., tickets will cost $70. After 3 p.m. March 24 ticket princes increase to $80.

Children under the age of 10 are free. Students, faculty and alumni can attend at a discounted rate of $25. The evening before the event that price increases to $35.

To purchase tickets go to www.carvercenterfoundation.com.

The celebration accompanies an online silent auction that includes items donated by parents, faculty and businesses. The online auction begins March 12, and bidders do not have to attend the celebration to win items. More than 500 items were listed during the 2016 auction, according to the foundation's website.