Family, friends and officers share in jersey dedication at Loch Raven High for fallen officer Amy Caprio

Amy Caprio never played on one of the six state championship teams for the Loch Raven High girls soccer team, but PFC Officer Caprio, who died in the line of duty on May 21, 2018, will never be forgotten at the school where she graduated from in 2006.

Friends, family, police officers and the Loch Raven High staff made sure of that in an emotional ceremony at halftime of the Raiders’ 4-1 victory over Parkville on senior night, Oct. 17, in front of a giant throng of spirited fans.

“This is like the hugest crowd I’ve ever seen,” said Loch Raven coach Anthony Menegatti, who is in his 23rd year with the program and 13th as head coach. “Maybe a state championship game had a few more, but for Loch Raven this has got to be the largest crowd.”

Menegatti coached the state championship teams in 1996 and 2009.

Admission was free with donations accepted at the gate and T-Shirts were sold for $15 with Caprio’s badge number 5785 on the front and the words Unity, Service, Honor on the back.

All profits will go to the Fallen Officer Fund.

Caprio, who worked out of the Parkville Precinct, was investigating suspicious activity and possible burglary in Perry Hall when she was hit by a car and killed by one of the suspects.

Four teens were later indicted and the trials are pending.

Caprio was buried two days before her 30th birthday.

She played two years of varsity soccer and was the team manager for the basketball and lacrosse team.

At halftime of the game against Parkville, Caprio’s husband, Tim, a 2005 Parkville High graduate, and parents, Gary and Debbie Sorrells, were given framed jerseys of her number 24 in a halftime ceremony.

Her sisters, Kristin Fitch and Laura Sorrells, were also there.

Another framed jersey will be displayed at the stadium.

Steve Ruark / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

“I just wanted this to be a huge event, so that her parents and family and husband could see that, look it was five months ago that she left us, but everybody is thinking about her and I’m thinking about them in this hard time,” Loch Raven athletic director Mike McEwan said.

Caprio’s father, soaked in the moment as he walked off the middle of the field where the ceremony was held with both teams and fans surrounding the family in a circle during the ceremony.

“It’s a grand evening and it’s an honor,” Sorrells said. “She started off in first grade playing goalie and graduated high school playing goalie.”

Her dedication to the police department, where she was in her fourth year of service, and the sacrifice she made was not lost on the current players, who were celebrating senior night in the Raiders final regular-season game.

“It was like really hard for our seniors, we’ve been playing together all four years and 10 of us are leaving and it’s just really emotional and the officer, it’s just really hard what happened, especially hearing she was such a great person,” said senior captain Celina Baranoski, who had an assist against the Knights.

Rebecca Lane scored two goals, Elyssa Nowowieski had a goal and two assists and Savannah Sherman added a goal for the winners.

Menegatti, an assistant coach during Caprio’s junior and senior seasons, remembered her off the field contributions.

“She was a team player, somebody that was always looking out for her team more than anybody else,” Menegatti said. “She was a nice girl who did all the behind the scenes stuff. She had a very good sense of humor and I just remember her as being a kind person.”

Three of her classmates from 2006, Detective Daniel O’Shea, Police Officer First Class Elijah Moore and Master Deputy William Barget were there to present the faculty and staff of Loch Raven High with a plaque dedicated to Caprio that will be displayed in the hallway as a reminder of her dedication and service.

“She was a good athlete and scholar student,” said Moore, of the Anne Arundel Police Department.

McEwan, who was the athletic director at Western Tech in 2006, also taught social studies at Loch Raven that year.

“I taught some of her friends, I taught some of those officers that dedicated the plaque, but I didn’t teach her, unfortunately,” he said. “She was in that good group of kids that was always doing things for the school and always a part of things and it was our turn to give back for everything she did.”

Danielle Grzebein was Caprio’s physical education teacher and she also coached the field hockey and lacrosse teams in 2006.

Caprio and classmate Judith Stewart were both recreation leaders for different gym classes and the trio became lifelong friends.

“We were just recalling some things, when they were my managers for lacrosse, and we were coming home on a bus ride and there were a lot of deer out in the field and I made a comment about all the deer and they were like, ‘It’s just deer,’ and the next morning I come into my office to find cutouts of deer all strewn across my desk,” Grzebein said. “So they were a little bit of the jokesters and pranksters with that.”

Stewart played field hockey, but became friends because she shared classes and the rec leadership role with Caprio.

She was still close with Caprio and Grzebien until that fateful day in May.

“Danni and Amy and I would get together every couple months or so and we would have lunch or dinner and catch up on life,” Stewart said. “Even after all these years from graduating high school, we just over the years, just got so close. The three of us were always doing a group text together.”

The three friends reminisced at the RockSalt Grille restaurant in Westminster two weeks before Caprio passed.

It wasn’t the only place they shared stories.

“We went to Gettysburg one time and Hunt Valley another time and we would get together and just stay there for hours and talk and tell all these stories all over again, and we would still laugh as hard that time as when it happened,” Stewart said.

They kept the bond despite living in diverse areas.

“I moved to Hanover and Amy moved to Fallston and Danni is in Perry Hall, so we would always try to be considerate about the driving,” said Stewart, who had no problem going the extra mile. “It’s not many people that you value the relationships as the strong ones. You meet a lot of friends, but it’s the quality over quantity.”