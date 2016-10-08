Pallotti football earns fifth straight win with rout of St. Paul's

After losing its first two games of the season by a total of five points, St. Vincent Pallotti has been on a serious roll.

A case in point was the Panthers’ 55-0 rout of St. Paul’s on Friday night at Fairland Regional Park for their fifth consecutive victory and third against Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference foes without a loss.

The victory temporarily gives Pallotti sole possession of first place in the conference, a half game ahead of Boys’ Latin. The Lakers can regain a tie for the lead by beating John Carroll on Saturday.

On Friday, St. Paul’s (1-4, 0-3 conference) simply had no answers for the Panthers (5-2, 3-0), who scored on their first four drives and on eight of nine overall possessions.

“They’re really good,” St. Paul’s coach Paul Bernstorf said about the Panthers. “They play very fast. It was a complete mismatch.”

Pallotti’s defense was every bit as good as its offense, holding the Crusaders to a total of 108 yards while not allowing them inside the Panthers’ 38-yard line.

“It’s 11 hats to the ball, that’s what we work on in practice,” said Pallotti senior linebacker James Patterson, a University of Buffalo recruit along with his twin, Jaret, a running back. “We go hard all the time.”

St. Paul’s most successful plays were passes from to wideouts, senior Bobby Cade Mornhinweg, junior Zyon Jenkins and sophomore Jack Parr when junior starting quarterback Kevin Madden or sophomore backup Leo Kelly had time to throw, which wasn’t often.

While James Patterson helped the Panther defense by making five solo tackles, snaring an interception and recording a sack, his sibling, Jaret, boosted the offense with touchdown runs of 25 and 27 yards.

The Pallotti power running game also produced scoring runs by Penn State recruit Cameron Sullivan-Brown of 4 yards, Davon Ferguson of 30 yards and Jelani Foster of 4 and 6 yards.

The Panthers were lethal through the air as well with junior quarterback Brandon Stewart finding Foster on a 25-yard scoring strike and connecting with Zack Roski on a 40-yard touchdown toss.

When asked what he’s been feeding his team during the five-game winning streak in which it has outscored its opponents by a crazy 244-30, Pallotti coach Ian Thomas said that their food of choice is, “gunpowder.”

All jokes aside, Thomas, who played football at DeMatha Catholic and the University of Illinois, noted that the Panthers’ dramatic improvement has many layers.

“I think it’s the maturity of the kids, belief in the system and increased talent level” he said. “And the work they put in over the summer, eight hours a day, helped them to understand their responsibility to each other. We didn’t compete much this summer (in 7-on-7 scrimmages) but the kids still got a lot of reps.”

Obviously, whatever Thomas is doing, it’s working at a very high level.

“Those two early losses helped us to hone in on what we really needed to work on,” he said.

Stewart said that rigorous practice sessions keep the team sharp.

“It starts on Monday,” he said. “We go hard in practice all week and then we let it out on Friday.”