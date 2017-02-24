Second-quarter burst fuels Catonsville boys in playoff win over Kenwood

Catonsville seemed on the verge of pulling away from visiting Kenwood in the first round of Section I in the Class 4A North Region boys basketball playoffs when Comet senior Don Johnson decided to take matters into his own hand.

Leading 24-13 midway through the second quarter, Johnson scored on a fast-break layup to start a 10-0 run, and that was just the kindling wood to fuel the fire that was about to come in the Comets’ 70-58 triumph.

Johnson followed the chippie with a tough basket through heavy traffic, giving Catonsville a 28-13 lead with 2:17 left in the half.

After the basket, he reversed his stride and blocked a fast-break layup at the other end of the court.

Jake Getzendanner followed with a three-pointer and Rashad Hatch buried another deep trey and the Comets led 34-13 with 1:35 left in the half.

Kenwood called a time out, but they fell further behind in the third quarter when Catonsville’s lead stretched to 52-24.

Catonsville and Kenwood compete during the boys basketball game at Catonsville High School in Catonsville on Friday, February 24, 2017. (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda) (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda)

Third-seeded Catonsville (16-7) will play at second-seeded Dulaney on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the second round of the playoffs.

“After that play [Johnson’s block] they called a time out and we realized this was our last time on this court for good and we were thinking Dulaney after that,” said Getzendanner, who finished with eight points.

Johnson, who had seven points, was emotionally-charged up for the postseason.

“I’m just pumped for playoffs,” Johnson said. “I guess it was just a playoff push. Everybody was cranked up. I always work hard because that’s just what I do.”

Catonsville coach Matt Fannon also had his team prepared after winning over Parkville in the first round of the playoffs, 36-29, last season.

This year, the Comets had that many points by halftime.

“We said ‘we’ve got to work hard and we just want to make sure we are well-prepared, every time, and assume you’ve got to expect the unexpected,’” Fannon said.

The 10-0 run in the second quarter, which was created by defensive pressure in the backcourt, was key.

Defensively, we were stressing pressure from the beginning,” Fannon said. “It was that one or two-minute stretch there in the second quarter, when we got three steals, three layups and a couple of threes, and after that the lead went from 10 to 20.”

Seniors Hatch (15 points), Nate Chambers (11), Getzendanner (eight), Amori Guadaloupe (eight) and Johnson (seven) led the Comets.

Kenwood was led by Darius Foster, who made three three-pointers in the fourth quarter, when he scored 14 of his team-high 16 points.

Catonsville also got scoring contributions from Ross Kidd (six points), Shawn Wagstgaff and Alfonzo Church (five each), Mark Wall (three) and Damon Hunt (two).

Johnson was certainly happy with his final game on the home court.

“We were ready to play. We worked hard this week in practice, so we just came ready to beat Kenwood,” Johnson said. “I think we left a good legacy on the court. I think I like it. I don’t have any regrets.”