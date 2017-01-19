Two-alarm fire reported in Randallstown apartment building

A two-alarm fire broke out in a Randallstown apartment building Thursday night, the Baltimore County fire department said.

The fire was reported at 8511 Glen Michael Lane around 10 p.m., with heavy fire in a third-story apartment that spread to other units, spokesman Tim Rostkowski said. There were no reported injuries and all residents were out of the building, fire officials said.

The fire was brought under control around 11 p.m., Rostkowski said.

The fire displaced more than 50 residents, and 33 apartments were deemed uninhabitable for the evening, fire officials said.

The cause is under investigation.

cwells@baltsun.com