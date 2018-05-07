Verletta White to hear public input at West Towson Elementary tonight

Baltimore County Public Schools interim superintendent Verletta White is scheduled to appear at West Towson Elementary School at 6 p.m. tonight for a stop on her “learning and listening tour.”

The event is an open forum, said Dolores Pierorazio, an administrative assistant for the school system’s communications office. That means questions do not have to be submitted in advance.

The forum is the third of five being held around the county. Two events were held last week, in Carney and Essex. Two more will be held the following Mondays: May 14 at Randallstown High School and May 21 at Catonsville High School. All sessions start at 6 p.m.

“The Learning and Listening Tour is an opportunity for stakeholders from across BCPS to inform the development of the system’s next strategic plan,” the school system said in a press release.

The school system’s previous five-year strategic plan, “Blueprint 2.0: Our Way Forward,” was adopted in 2013 and ends in 2018.

The public hearings come at a turbulent time for the school system after Maryland schools superintendent Karen Salmon blocked White’s appointment as permanent superintendent, citing ethics violations.

White took the interim position after former superintendent Dallas Dance resigned. Dance reported to jail at the end of April to serve a six-month sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of perjury for failing to disclose consulting fees he was paid while superintendent.