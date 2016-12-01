Tree-lighting, Santa's arrival set for Dec. 2 in Towson

The big guy will light Baltimore County's Christmas tree Dec. 2 at around 6:20 p.m. at Olympian Park in Towson, county officials announced in a news release Nov. 23.

That's right, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, joined by County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, are marking the start of the holiday season with a tree lighting Friday, which they will preside over. The event will include holiday musical performances and free hot chocolate and pastries, according to a news release from the county.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive by fire truck, and the tree will be lit around 6:20 p.m., according to the release. The event starts at 6 p.m..The Chamber Choir from George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology will also perform during the event.

The Towson Chamber of Commerce, which organized the event along with the county, is also hosting a "Santa's Workshop," offering children a free visit with Santa. The workshop is located across York Road from Olympian Park, at 1 East Joppa Road, according to the release, and during the event the Perry Hall Middle School Choir and Anna Apicella School of Dance will perform at the workshop.

Allegheny Avenue will be closed between Washington Avenue and the circle for the event, from 4:30 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m., according to the county's news release. Free parking is available for the event at Mid-Atlantic Properties at 111 Allegheny Avenue.

Baltimore Sun Media Group is a sponsor of the event.

In addition to the tree lighting the Towson Chamber of Commerce is hosting other holiday events, including Fire & Ice Night Dec. 9, during which ice sculptures will be on display throughout downtown. More information about that event and others is available at www.towsonchamber.com.